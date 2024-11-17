Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right knee contusion.

Doncic admitted after Saturday's win over the shorthanded Spurs that he's been less than 100 percent over the last week, so it's not surprising to see him get a game off during the second night of a back-to-back set. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus New Orleans. In Doncic's absence, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates for increased usage.