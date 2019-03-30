Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't play Sunday
Doncic (thigh) won't play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle stated that the Mavericks will be handle Doncic's return cautiously, indicating that there's a chance he'll miss additional time beyond Sunday. While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, given the fact that the Mavericks are safely outside the playoff picture, there likely won't be much of an incentive to rush they're young star back before he's 100 percent recovered. In his absence, look for a Trey Burke to receive a bump in minutes.
