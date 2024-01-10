Doncic is listed as out for Thursday's game versus the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain.

Doncic was dealing with ankle pain in Tuesday's loss to Memphis, as he left the game on two separate occasions before ultimately playing through his injury. With Dallas' superstar guard out, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway will likely receive increased minutes. Doncic's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans.