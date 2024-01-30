Doncic has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to a right ankle sprain, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Doncic continues to be bothered by an ankle issue and will miss his first game since Jan. 15. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Milwaukee. Kyrie Irving (thumb) is out and Dante Exum (knee) is doubtful, so Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway, Josh Green and Seth Curry are all candidates for elevated usage.