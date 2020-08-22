Doncic will not return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle sprain.

Doncic tried returning to the game after spraining his left ankle, but ultimately returned to the locker room. He had recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 29 minutes before exiting the game. Expect an update once the Mavericks provide more clarity on the situation.