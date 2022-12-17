Doncic will not play in Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right quad strain.

Doncic's absence will leave the biggest of possible gashes in the backcourt, and it hurts even more with Spencer Dinwiddie also sitting out. It seems likely this is a planned off day for the pair in the second game of a back-to-back set, but Doncic's absence may open starting duties at point guard for Kemba Walker. It will still be worth monitoring Doncic's status on the injury report ahead of Monday's game versus the Timberwolves to ensure there is nothing more to his absence Saturday.