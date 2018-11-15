Mavericks' Luka Doncic: X-rays come back clean
Doncic is day-to-day after an X-ray on his left shoulder came back negative, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This is encouraging news for Doncic, as the rookie appears to have avoided a potentially more serious injury. He finished the night with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes as the Mavericks thrashed the Jazz 118-68. Doncic, who said his shoulder was sore afterwards, will have until Saturday to heal up.
