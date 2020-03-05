Mavericks' Luka Doncic: X-rays negative after triple-double

Doncic put up 30 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but he underwent X-rays --which came back negative -- on his left thumb after the game, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The left thumb sprain he sustained last week is apparently still bothersome, though the injury is confirmed to still be a sprain after the X-rays. Doncic did have seven turnovers Wednesday, but he otherwise looked himself against New Orleans as he delivered his 14th triple-double of the season and fell one rebound short of tying his season high. It appears the 21-year-old won't be fully clear of the thumb injury in the near future, though at this point there's been no indications that he's expected to miss additional time.