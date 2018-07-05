Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Yet to be cleared for live practice

Doncic is yet to be cleared for live summer league practice, Mavs.com reports. "He has not participated in a live practice yet because he needs to have his buyout completed with Real Madrid," coach Rick Carlisle said. "He needs a FIBA letter of clearance, he needs a physical and he needs to sign his contract."

Carlisle confirmed that the No. 3 overall pick with join the team for summer league in Las Vegas, but at this point it's unclear when he might be cleared to officially ink his rookie deal with the Mavs. Dallas begins summer league play Friday night against Phoenix, and it seems rather unlikely that Doncic will be available for that contest. Even without the contractual issues, it's possible the Mavs would have held Doncic out of summer league to allow him to rest after a long season with Real Madrid, which just wrapped up a couple of weeks ago. "He is going to continue to ramp up his work load and there remains a possibility that he could play," Carlisle said. "But to what percentage I could guarantee that, I just can't. I'm just not going to go there. And remember, this guy just got done playing 10 days ago, or whatever it is. This is the set of facts that we're looking at."