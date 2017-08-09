Mavericks' Maalik Wayns: Picked up by Mavericks
Wayns and the Mavericks have agreed to a contract, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Wayns last saw an NBA court back in the 2013-14 season, when he appeared in two games with the Clippers before being waived. Since then, the 26-year-old has spent time both overseas and in the D-League working on his craft. During his most recent stint in the D-League back in 2014-15, he posted 11.1 points and 5.2 assists across 24.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from deep.
