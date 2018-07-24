Leunen's draft rights were traded from the Clippers to the Mavericks on Monday in exchange for Johnathan Motley and the draft rights to Renaldas Seibutis, Mark Stein of The New York Timesreports.

Leunen has spent the past decade playing in Europe after initially being drafted by the Rockets in 2008. It seems quite unlikely that the Mavericks have any intention on bringing the former Oregon standout to North America at 32 years old.