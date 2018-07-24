Leunen had his rights traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Jonathon Motley and the rights to Renaldas Seibutis, Mark Stein of The New York Timesreports.

Leunen has spent the past ten years playing in Europe after being drafted by the Rockets in 2008. At this time, it's unclear whether or not he will come to play in the NBA or if he will remain in Europe.