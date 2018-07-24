Mavericks' Maarty Leunen: Rights traded to Mavericks
Leunen had his rights traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Jonathon Motley and the rights to Renaldas Seibutis, Mark Stein of The New York Timesreports.
Leunen has spent the past ten years playing in Europe after being drafted by the Rockets in 2008. At this time, it's unclear whether or not he will come to play in the NBA or if he will remain in Europe.
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...