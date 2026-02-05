The Mavericks are trading Branham to the Hornets in exchange for Tyus Jones on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

It's a simple one-for-one swap that offers both sides their preferred backcourt depth option. Branham, who was just moved to Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis (finger) trade Wednesday, should slot into a similar position he held with the Wizards earlier this year. Branham averaged 9.9 minutes per game over 28 regular-season appearances for Washington.