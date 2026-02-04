The Wizards traded Branham, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Marvin Bagley, two first-round picks and three second-round picks to the Mavericks on Wednesday in exchange for Anthony Davis (finger), Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Dante Exum (knee), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded from San Antonio to Washington this past offseason, Branham will now join the Mavericks. The 2022 first-rounder is on an expiring contract and will provide backcourt depth for Dallas. He's set to be a restricted free agent this summer. Branham averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game over 28 regular-season appearances with the Wizards in 2025-26. Branham can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs while the trade finalizes.