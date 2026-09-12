Sasser will compete for playing time off the Mavericks' bench in 2026-27, and he could operate as the primary backup to Kyrie Irving (knee).

After spending the first three years of his career with the Pistons, Sasser will get a fresh start in Dallas. The 25-year-old logged several career lows in 2025-26, averaging 5.2 points, 2.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 12.0 minutes per showing across 38 regular-season outings (five starts). Although he shot a career-worst 39.0 percent from the field last season, Sasser connected on a career-high 41.5 percent of his three-point tries on 2.8 attempts per contest. He'll have a much clearer path to a consistent role with the Mavericks, as he'll presumably compete with rookie Sergio de Larrea for playing time off the bench behind Irving. While Cooper Flagg should continue to take on significant ball-handling duties, Sasser will likely have the opportunity to carve out a meaningful role, especially if he impresses during training camp and the preseason.