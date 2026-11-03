Sasser totaled four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes during Monday's 115-100 loss to the Kings.

Sasser received additional playing time with Kyrie Irving (knee) unavailable, but he struggled to make an impact offensively. Walter Clayton was considerably more productive off the bench, scoring 20 points in 24 minutes. Sasser could continue seeing opportunities if Dallas remains shorthanded, though his limited production makes him difficult to recommend in most fantasy formats.