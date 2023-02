Morris (knee) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Morris and Kyrie Irving are both clear from the injury report and are expected to debut Wednesday. Morris saw spot minutes in Brooklyn and is averaging just 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.6 minutes. However, he could see a marginally increased role, given that Dallas has a thinner depth chart. Either way, he's not expected to be fantasy relevant in standard leagues.