Morris will head back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
The Mavericks are still without Dereck Lively (ankle), but they will deploy a smaller frontcourt featuring Grant Williams and Derrick Jones. Morris was quiet in a spot start Friday, scoring four points with two rebounds in 12 minutes.
