Morris will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.
With Dallas out of the playoff picture, Morris slides into the starting lineup and will be joined by Theo Pinson, Frank Ntilikina, Jaden Hardy and Davis Bertans. In his lone start this season, Morris posted 15 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes.
