Morris is expected to re-sign with Dallas on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris was traded to Dallas by Brooklyn at the deadline last year, but he hardly saw any playing time for the struggling Mavericks, averaging just 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.6 minutes across eight appearances. Dallas retained Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber this summer and added Grant Williams (hand), Richaun Holmes, Dereck Lively and Derrick Jones to its frontcourt, so it's unclear where the veteran Morris fits in.