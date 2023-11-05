The Mavericks list Morris (non-COVID-19-related illness) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Morris missed Friday's 125-114 loss to the Nuggets with the illness, but the Mavericks will wait and see how he feels closer to Sunday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff before determining if he'll be available. The veteran forward hasn't been part of the Mavericks' rotation all season and likely won't be featured on the second unit even if he's cleared in advance of the opening tip.