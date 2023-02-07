Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Morris (knee) will join the team in Los Angeles to practice Tuesday and should be available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Though the Mavericks and Nets agreed in principle Sunday to a deal that sent Morris and Kyrie Irving to Dallas, the trade wasn't officially finalized until shortly before Monday's game against the Jazz, leaving both new acquisitions unavailable to make their debuts in that contest. Assuming Morris' sore left knee doesn't provide any complications in practice Tuesday, however, he should be in uniform Wednesday. Even so, Morris wasn't a rotation player in Brooklyn for much of the season, and his outlook for playing time in Dallas may not change much with all of Dwight Powell, Christian Wood and Reggie Bullock presumably ahead of him in the pecking order for frontcourt minutes.