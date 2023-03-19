Morris (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Morris has been dealing with a lingering knee injury and has been unavailable for the last two games. It's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Monday, but his status shouldn't significantly impact the Mavericks' rotation.
