Morris is out for Saturday's preseason game versus the Timberwolves due to left ankle soreness.
Morris doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury, so his next chance to suit up will be next Friday's preseason matchup with Detroit. The veteran forward isn't expected to play significant minutes for Dallas this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Markieff Morris: Set to stay with Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Markieff Morris: Draws start in finale•
-
Mavericks' Markieff Morris: Plays for first time in two weeks•
-
Mavericks' Markieff Morris: Good to go against Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Markieff Morris: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Markieff Morris: Ruled out Monday•