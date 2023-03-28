Morris (knee) played 11 minutes in Monday's 127-104 win over the Pacers, recording three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two assists.

Morris made his first appearance off the bench since March 13, with his two-week absence partially the result of a knee injury and partially the result of him not being included in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation. Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sat out Monday, but because he was believed to be sidelined for maintenance purposes more than anything, he could be back in action Wednesday in Philadelphia. If that's the case, Morris could find himself right back out of Kidd's rotation once again.