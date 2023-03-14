Morris finished Monday's 104-88 loss to Memphis with four points (2-2 FG) in five minutes.
Morris played fewer than 10 minutes for the eighth straight game, continuing to offer nothing in terms of tangible production. Given those eight games are spread across almost eight weeks, it is clear he is simply a depth piece for the Mavericks, utilized if and when the team is down on troops.
