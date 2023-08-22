Morris is expected to re-sign with Dallas on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Mavericks acquired Morris from Brooklyn in February, but he hardly saw any playing time for Dallas, averaging just 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.6 minutes across eight appearances. Dallas retained Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber this summer and added Grant Williams (hand), Richaun Holmes, Dereck Lively and Derrick Jones to its frontcourt, so it's unclear where the veteran will fit in upon re-upping with the Mavericks.