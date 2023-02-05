The Mavericks acquired Morris (knee) and Kyrie Irving (calf) from the Nets on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris hadn't been a regular part of the Brooklyn rotation this season, and though he joins a Dallas frontcourt that's comparatively lacking in depth, the 33-year-old isn't a lock see consistent minutes off the bench. At least in the short term, Morris may have a path to playing time on the second unit while Finney-Smith is out of the picture and while Davis Bertans (calf) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) are both potentially out through the All-Star break. Christian Wood (thumb), meanwhile, has missed Dallas' last eight games but could be back in action as soon as Monday in Utah.