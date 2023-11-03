Morris is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.
Morris has yet to see any game action, so his potential absence wouldn't have much of an impact on Dallas' rotation. However, if he's cleared, Morris could actually see some playing time, as Maxi Kleber (toe) has been downgraded to out.
