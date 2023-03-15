Morris is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Morris was a late addition to the injury report and likely won't suit up versus San Antonio. Luka Doncic (thigh) has already been ruled out, while Kyrie Irving (foot), Christian Wood (foot) and Tim Hardaway (calf) are all questionable, so Dallas could have another skeleton crew available Wednesday.
