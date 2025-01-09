Morris is out for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to an illness.
Morris' absence won't affect Dallas' rotation, as he has appeared in just one of the team's last 10 outings. Morris' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Denver.
