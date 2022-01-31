Chriss registered 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 loss to the Magic.

Chriss is in a neat pattern of productivity, scoring at least 14 points every fifth game across January, while not exceeding six points in any other contest. Sunday continued this trend, and he stuffed the stat sheet defensively to boot. Chriss signed a two-year contract with Dallas earlier in the month after a series of 10-day contracts and has firmly surpassed Boban Marjanovic in the depth chart.