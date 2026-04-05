This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Bagley (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Lakers.
Bagley is set to return from a three-game absence Sunday, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Dwight Powell. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Mavericks this season.