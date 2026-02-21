Bagley ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Friday's 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bagley logged at least 24 minutes for the third time in his past four appearances, continuing to play a relatively consistent role for his new team. During that span, he has averaged 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game. He is by no means a must-roster player, but should at least be on the radar for anyone needing points and rebounds.