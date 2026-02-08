Bagley contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 138-125 loss to the Spurs.

Bagley was cleared to make his Mavericks debut Saturday, when he served as Daniel Gafford's backup. Bagley provided Dallas a nice spark off the bench, logging his fourth double-double of the season while recording a game-high four blocks. He should continue to serve as the first big off the Mavericks' bench ahead of Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell.