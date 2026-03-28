Bagley accumulated a game-high 26 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old big missed part of the second half to get checked out for a shoulder injury, but Bagley was able to return in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory. The 26 points were a season high for Bagley as well, but it was only the second time in 11 March games (one start) that he's scored in double digits. On the month, he's averaging just 9.0 points, 6.0 boards, 1.7 assists and 0.8 threes in 20.1 minutes.