Bagley (recently traded) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Bagley was part of the Wizards' trade package that was sent to the Mavericks on Wednesday in exchange for Anthony Davis (finger), Dante Exum (knee), D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Jaden Hardy. Bagley was not available for Thursday's game against San Antonio, but it appears the veteran big man will make his Dallas debut in Saturday's rematch. He's expected to serve as the Mavericks' primary backup center behind Daniel Gafford while Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell provide depth at the position.