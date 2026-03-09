Bagley produced six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 loss to the Raptors.

Bagley was moving around well in his return from a five-game stint on the sidelines, so he should be fine for Tuesday's game in Atlanta. However, when he's confined to a reserve role, it's tough for Bagley to get enough consistent minutes to make a meaningful impact in standard fantasy leagues.