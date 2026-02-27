This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Out with neck sprain
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bagley won't play Friday against Memphis due to a neck sprain.
Bagley was able to play through this issue that he suffered Thursday against the Kings, but he will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell will likely see higher workloads as a result.