Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out versus Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley (shoulder) won't play in Monday's game against Minnesota.
Bagley had 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 100-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he won't suit up Monday versus Minnesota due to left-shoulder impingement. Dwight Powell is expected to remain in the starting lineup, with Daniel Gafford (shoulder), who is available, in line to see minutes behind him from off the bench.
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