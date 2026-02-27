Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Suffers head injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Kings due to a head injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Bagley appeared to take a knee to the head, resulting in his prompt departure from the game. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
