Washington traded Bagley, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, two first-round picks and three second-round picks to Dallas on Wednesday. The Mavericks sent back Anthony Davis (finger), Dante Exum (knee), D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Jaden Hardy.

Bagley gave the Wizards some great minutes off the bench this season, posting averages of 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals in 19.2 minutes per contest. He figures to back up Daniel Gafford at center in Dallas, and that's not an ideal spot for him to see a bump in fantasy appeal with the team focusing on a rebuild. Bagley is questionable to make his debut Thursday against the Spurs.