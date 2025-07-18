Cleveland racked up 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 92-69 Summer League win against the Magic.

Cleveland made the best of his time off the bench in the team's last game in the Las Vegas Summer League. He shot 54.5 percent from the floor, 50 percent from deep and 100 percent from the free-throw line while being one of four players on his squad to score in double figures.