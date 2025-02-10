Christie (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Christie will shake off a questionable tag due to a strained right shoulder and be available for the Mavericks on Monday. Through three games in Dallas, the sharpshooter is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 threes in 31.7 minutes.