Christie (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Christie will shake off a questionable tag due to a strained right shoulder and be available for the Mavericks on Monday. Through three games in Dallas, the sharpshooter is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 threes in 31.7 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Iffy for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Strong outing in home debut•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Perfect from deep in team debut•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Will make Mavs debut Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Won't debut Sunday•