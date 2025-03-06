Christie is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Bucks on Wednesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Christie came off the bench against the Kings on Monday after starting in the Mavericks' prior three games. However, with the Mavs dealing with multiple injuries in the frontcourt, Christie will reenter the starting five alongside Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson. Christie has averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game since being traded by the Lakers to the Mavericks in early February.