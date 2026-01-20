Christie logged 26 points (9-13 FG, 8-10 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 114-97 victory over the Knicks.

Christie drained a career-high eight three-pointers, scoring at least 22 points for the second straight game. Despite a somewhat empty fantasy game, Christie has been able to flirt with standard league value over the past month. In 12 appearances during that time, he has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 three-pointers, leaving him just outside the top 100.