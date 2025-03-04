Christie is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Kings on Monday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Christie started his Mavericks tenure averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.3 minutes per game over seven outings. He's started in the Mavericks' last three games, though he's shot just 33.3 percent from the field while averaging 7.7 points over 32.7 minutes in that span. Christie will serve in a reserve role Monday while Dante Exum starts alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt.