Christie ended Monday's 133-129 win over San Antonio with 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes.

Christie put up a productive line across multiple categories despite a poor shooting night. With so many injuries in Dallas, Christie has the potential to make some noise down the stretch. Over his last five games, Christie holds averages of 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.