The Mavericks acquired Christie, Anthony Davis (abdomen) and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers on Saturday in exchange for Luka Doncic (calf), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Markieff Morris, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Jazz are also included in the trade and will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two 2025 second-round draft picks to help facilitate the blockbuster deal. Davis and Doncic are the obvious headliners in the trade, but the Mavericks also receive a capable guard in Christie, who was permanently inserted into the Lakers' starting lineup Dec. 8 and had since been averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 30.8 minutes per game. It's unclear whether Christie will join Davis in the starting lineup alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, or if the third-year player will come off the bench in Dallas. Whatever the case, Christie could have difficulty matching the big minutes he had been seeing with the Lakers, as he'll be part of a deeper wing group in Dallas that includes Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dante Exum, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy.