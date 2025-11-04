Christie accumulated 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Rockets.

Christie drew the start again and did not disappoint, draining three triples en route to 17 points and handing out six dimes. In four starts this season, Christie is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 2.5 threes made on an efficient 53.8 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. While his free-throw shooting may need some work, averaging 66.7 percent from the line, this statline has been amazing and Dallas should continue to have him in the starting lineup while Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) recover from their respective injuries.